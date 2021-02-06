Metro & Crime

Oyinlola, a blessing to Yorubaland, rare gift to Nigeria – Makinde

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, described a former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, as a blessing to Yorubaland and a rare gift to Nigeria.

The governor lauded Oyinlola as a versatile administrator, a peace builder, who believes in and delivered good governance.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Oyo the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted him as saying these while speaking at the Oba Moses Oyinlola Memorial Anglican Church, Okuku, Osun State, during the thanksgiving ceremony in commemoration of Prince Oyinlola’s 70th birthday.

While speaking, Makinde maintained that the percentage of politicians who rule with the fear of God is quite low in the country, calling on clerics and, indeed, all Nigerians to continue to pray for Nigerian politicians so that they can deliver good governance to the people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19 2nd wave:  Demand for oxygen hits over 300 cylinders daily, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Reporter

  MuritalaAyinla Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State Tueday said that the demand for oxygen at the COVID-19 isolation centres to in the state has risen to over 300 daily, calling on the residents to comply with the safety guidelines to prevent being infected with the deadly virus. The governor, who also urged the residents […]
Metro & Crime

Air strikes kill 82 bandits in Katsina, Zamfara –DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said air interdiction missions conducted within the Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State, and Ajjah Forest in Zamfara State, killed at least 82 suspected bandits terrorising residents of the general areas. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, said the criminal elements were armed with very high calibre weapons, […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: 2,735 arrested for robbery, kidnapping, rape, others

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A total of 2,735 criminals were arrested in Ogun State between July and December 2020. The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, made the disclosure yesterday. The commissioner spoke while parading 47 suspects arrested for armed robbery, cultism, human trafficking and murder, among others before journalists at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta. The police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica