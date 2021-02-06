Oyinlola, a blessing to Yorubaland, rare gift to Nigeria – Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, described a former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, as a blessing to Yorubaland and a rare gift to Nigeria.

The governor lauded Oyinlola as a versatile administrator, a peace builder, who believes in and delivered good governance.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Oyo the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted him as saying these while speaking at the Oba Moses Oyinlola Memorial Anglican Church, Okuku, Osun State, during the thanksgiving ceremony in commemoration of Prince Oyinlola’s 70th birthday.

While speaking, Makinde maintained that the percentage of politicians who rule with the fear of God is quite low in the country, calling on clerics and, indeed, all Nigerians to continue to pray for Nigerian politicians so that they can deliver good governance to the people.