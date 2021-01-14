Oyinlola committee meets Kashamu’s faction over Ogun PDP crisis

Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola yesterday led South-West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee to a meeting with stakeholders of the party in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The meeting was attended by members loyal to late Senator Buruji Kashamu and former governor Gbenga Daniel’s factions in the state. According to a statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the faction, Oyejide Sunkanmi, the meeting was part of ongoing efforts at reconciling aggrieved members of the party in the state. Other members of the reconciliation committee were former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Chief Koforola Akerele -Bucknor; former Nigerian High Commissioner to Uganda, Ambassador Omolade Oluwateru; foremost physician turned politician, Dr. Saka Balogun and Barrister Monsuru Kukoyi who was the secretary of the panel.

Stakeholders had called on the two-term governor of the state under the platform of the party, Otunba Gbenga Daniel to step up and take over the leadership of the party in the state and return it to winning ways. However, the committee had interacted with Daniel and some selected leaders of the party on Tuesday ahead of yesterday’s meeting. All those who spoke at the meeting appealed to the committee to prevail on the national leadership of the party to stop taking sides in intra-party disputes but rathermakeeffortstoresolve them as “the father of all.”

