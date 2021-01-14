News

Oyinlola committee meets Kashamu’s faction over Ogun PDP crisis

Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola yesterday led South-West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee to a meeting with stakeholders of the party in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The meeting was attended by members loyal to late Senator Buruji Kashamu and former governor Gbenga Daniel’s factions in the state. According to a statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the faction, Oyejide Sunkanmi, the meeting was part of ongoing efforts at reconciling aggrieved members of the party in the state. Other members of the reconciliation committee were former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Chief Koforola Akerele -Bucknor; former Nigerian High Commissioner to Uganda, Ambassador Omolade Oluwateru; foremost physician turned politician, Dr. Saka Balogun and Barrister Monsuru Kukoyi who was the secretary of the panel.

Stakeholders had called on the two-term governor of the state under the platform of the party, Otunba Gbenga Daniel to step up and take over the leadership of the party in the state and return it to winning ways. However, the committee had interacted with Daniel and some selected leaders of the party on Tuesday ahead of yesterday’s meeting. All those who spoke at the meeting appealed to the committee to prevail on the national leadership of the party to stop taking sides in intra-party disputes but rathermakeeffortstoresolve them as “the father of all.”

News

Lagos to conduct energy audit, develop master plan

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government yesterday said it would conduct energy audit for facilities across the state for the development of a comprehensive master plan that would serve as a blueprint towards investment in energy infrastructure and clean energy technology.   General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board, Mr. Mukhtaar Tijani, who disclosed this, said that the procedure […]
News

COVID-19: France mobilises 100,000 police to stop New Year’s Eve gatherings

Posted on Author Reporter

  France is to mobilise 100,000 police and gendarmes on New Year’s Eve to break up parties and enforce a curfew imposed to combat coronavirus. The extra security also aims at halting the torching of cars that often takes place on the final night of the year, reports the BBC. France has confirmed 2.6m Covid-19 […]
News

Trump will be ‘fumigated out’ of White House if he loses election – Pelosi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump will be “fumigated out” of the White House if he refuses to leave following the presidential election, according to the top US Democrat. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi reminded the Republican president that he will have to vacate the White House if he loses on November 3, reports Sky News. “There is a […]

