Oyinlola, Dambazua, others trace Nigeria’s woes to leadership problem

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Leadership problems and failure, particularly among the ruling class, have been traced to the current socio- political, ethnic, security and governance challenges facing the country.

 

Therefore, to restore the country to the path of dignity in order to take its rightful position in the comity of nations, there was the need for the leadership to have the fear of God and be ready to serve the country diligently.

 

This was part of the main thrusts of a webinar on national colloquium in honour of former Minister and the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, late Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, organised by the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding (CBCIU) in collaboration with the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan (UI).

 

Participants at the virtual zoom programme coordinated at the CBCIU, Abere, Osun State, included the former governor of the state and Chairman, Board of Trustees of CBCIU, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd), the chairman the colloquium; Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the moderator of the session; Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar; Director- General of the Centre, Prof. Siyan Oyeweso; as well as other scholars across the country, among others discussants on the life, legacies and person of the late Dan Masanin of Kano, who died in 2017

