Oyinlola, Oyedokun c’ttee to resolve Osun PDP crisis

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a 10-man committee to resolve the crisis in its Osun chapter. PDP Osun chapter is embroiled in crisis ahead the March 6 governorship primary. The party leadership, on Tuesday met with stakeholders from the state in a bid to resolve the crisis. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, said former of the state Olagunsoye Oyinolola and a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) Shuaibu Oyedokun, will head the 10-man committee and report to the party leadership within one week.

Ologunagba said: “The decision of the meeting is that they will go and meet on all issues. This is to enable them to discuss all issues and they have one week to report back to the party leadership. “The idea of the committee that the PDP has set up is to ensure that there is harmony in the party. This party have the capacity to discuss and resolve amicably.” He described PDP as a party of choice, adding that “people are interested in getting the party’s ticket.” The PDP spokesperson said the party was not averse to consensus among the aspirants, but said, “the party will always respect the decision of the local people,” and would not want to impose decision on them.

