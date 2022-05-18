News

Oyinlomo, other cruises in CBN Open

As actions continue at the ongoing 44th Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship holding in Abuja, women’s top seed and defending champion, Oyinlomo Quadre, cruised on by defeating Lagunloye Idowu 6-0,6-0. Adeusi Jesuloyosi beats Anuna Blessing 10 rtd while in another game Balami lost to Are Bumi 6-3,6-1 . In the men’s category, Henry Etseye outlast Orugbe Joseph 6-2,6-3 while Iloputa Ilechukwu dispatched Clifford Enosoregbe 6-0, 6-2 . Emmanuel Michael beats Emeruwa 2-6,7-6,7-5 to advance to the next round. Meanwhile, from all indications, a new champion will be crowned in the men’s single category this year following the absence of the defending champion Joseph Imeh. But in the women’s category, there’s not likely to be much change as the defending champion Quadre is still riding high as the woman to beat. However, old war horst lost Babalola Abulmumuni lost to Jebutu Emmanuel 2, rtd while Wilson Igbinovia walloped Toriola 6-0, 6-2 . There will be more actions in the men’s and women’s singles while we await actions in both men’s and women’s wheelchair categories.

 

