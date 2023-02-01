Oyo 2023 Guber: Alliance between me and Adelabu still possible to dislodge Makinde – Folarin

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, Wednesday said that the window of reconciliation and alliance between him and his Accord Party (AD) counterpart, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, was still open as the February 25 election of the next president of Nigeria would determine the opposition’s strategy.

The former Majority Leader in the National Assembly, and the incumbent Senator representing the Oyo Central in the Pace Setter State, made this disclosure while answering questions as a guest of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, led by Adebayo Raji of the Daily Independent.

At the gathering were some APC chieftains, among them: former CPS to late Governor Lam Adesina of Oyo state, Kehinde Olaosebikan, Alhaji Sina Alabi (former TCTC Chairman), among others.

Asked if there was the possibility of his reconciling with his former co guber-aspirant in the APC before his defection to Accord party, in order to gather the strength to defeat the ruling administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, the APC guber candidate said: “Politics is a game of interest. None of us snatched the wife of another. Adelabu is my junior brother, so anything can happen. But you see the way politics is, nothing will happen until after the first poll.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...