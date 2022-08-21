Oyo 2023 guber as three-horse race Makinde Adelabu

The popular axiom of “a house that is divided against itself cannot stand,” is not always sacrosanct when the issue of politics is concerned. To politicians, 24 hours may be too long a time to make reparation even in the very apparent show of enmity between gladiators of political parties.

Presently, the two leading political parties in Oyo State are the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC). However, the duo are struggling with internal wrangling, fraught with defections in and out, as well as threats of ”the end justifies the means’.

Though it had ruled for about four years in the state when the former governor, Rasidi Ladoja, used it to vie against his former deputy governor, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala (now late), Accord as a party sprang up from the political melee as a ‘Third Force’ when the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Chief Adebayo Adelabu (a.k.a. Penkelemesi) chose it as an alternative party to realise his gubernatorial ambition.

Through superior power of gladiators from Abuja, the incumbent Senator of the Oyo Central, Teslim Folarin, had at the primary conducted, emerged as the ‘consensus’ candidate of the APC to the discomfiture of several other aspirants including Adelabu. The game change propelled the 52-year old Adelabu to leave APC and move to the Accord Party.

Through internal arrangement and mutual consensus, the initial gubernatorial candidate of the party, Ayodele Oyajide, voluntarily withdrew from the race for Adelabu with a very deep pocket, to fly the party’s flag.

While a horde of aggrieved members who were one way or the other dropped and refused ticket at the last primaries defected from PDP to APC and vice versa, to realise their ambitions, those who could not be accommodated in either way, coalesced and formed the third force (Accord) poised to wallop both the PDP and APC.

Aside the intellectual war of attrition going on between the APC and the PDP, a worrisome dimension brewing as the general elections draw near is the threat of brute force from men of the Park Management System (PMS) led by Mukaila Lamidi (a.k.a. Auxiliary) and the APC flagbearer, Senator Teslim Folarin.

While Auxiliary, the chairman of Disciplinary Committee of Union of commercial drivers in the state, which Governor Seyi Makinde inaugurated to replace the leadership of the defunct National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) is poised to ensure that Makinde emerges governor for second term, Folarin (the acclaimed ‘Jagba’ politician), who wants to unseat the governor is determined to meet Auxiliary and his men ‘force with force’; violence with violence for him to become the next governor.

Upon the shooting and killing of two youths at Alli Iwo area of Agodi Gate few months ago after the inauguration of the Challenge Terminus, when the entourage of Auxiliary was moving towards Iwo Road, Folarin had threatened that if any APC member was killed again or attacked by the PDP loyalists or men of the PMS, there would be double retaliation. To further demonstrate the threat, Folarin at a programme publicly drew a sword from its sheath, boasting that anybody who brought violence would be dealt with accordingly.

Responding shortly after then, Auxiliary in a statement screamed that Folarin was planning to give him the Eleweomo treatment. Eleweomo, an NURTW leader then, chased by his adversaries at Olunloyo area of Ona Ara Local Government in Ibadan, was stabbed and killed. Since then Auxiliary has taken over as the NURTW boss.

In a twist of events and to demonstrate bravery and readiness to ensure the PDP wins next year, Auxiliary in a viral video he did last week called Folarin a filthy person who should not dare him. Bragging that all the supporters or thugs that Folarin parades cannot beat his camp, Auxiliary threatened that if Folarin tried him, proverbially, he would end up like a goat that strays into a lion’s den.

Though not strong, and much still, a nascent party, some aggrieved members of the PDP led by Chief Bisi Olopoeyan have also defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to ensure Governor Seyi Makinde does not realise his second term ambition in 2023. Olopoeyan who was a very strong ally of Makinde and worked assiduously for the PDP upon inauguration in 2019 to retrieve the government vehicles which officials of the former Governor Abiola Ajimobi took away, later had a hot disagreement with Makinde. Feeling sidelined and not carried along in the state policies and governance, the chieftain decided to leave the PDP and joined the NNPP, vowing that he and his defectors would ensure PDP fails in the next election.

“Many of us came together to concede governorship ticket to Makinde in 2019. If not for the alliance brokered by Senator Rasidi Ladoja in which Senator Olufemi Lanlehin agreed to abandon his governorship ambition in the ADC, Makinde could not have become governor of this state.

“Look at it today, many of those who sacrificed their ambitions for him have been chased out. Where is Senator Lanlehin now? Where is Chief Sarafadeen Alli (former SSG and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) governorship aspirant, and many others? They have all been frustrated out of the party. They shall see the effects of their act by 2023”, Olopoeyan had recently threatened on a radio programme.

With these ugly developments, it is hoped that Oyo State will not be turned into a theatre of violence and an orgy of bloodshed.

Confirming the political war of defections and frosty relationship among the gladiators and aspirants, a candidate of the Accord, Kolapo Kola-Daisi, who also left APC recently said: “I am more disappointed than being aggrieved like many now in Accord. We were frustrated out of APC because they feel there should be no room to accommodate us.

“It is their ideology and we shall see where it will take them. 30 of 32 of our coordinators in APC have moved with us to the Accord. The remaining two are skeptical of their positions. The next year election is going to be a three-horse race. This election is going to be about the candidates and not party”.

Similarly, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Chief Adebayo Adelabu, who defected from the APC having lost the primary, and is now the gubernatorial candidate of the Accord Party, has expressed displeasure over treatment being meted to members and aspirants in politics.

Noting that he had seen troubles and maltreatment of huge magnitude in the APC, Adelabu last week said: “but the eyes that saw evil but didn’t go blind will surely see goodness. They wanted to close door against us but God has disallowed them. This is the time Accord Party will produce the first Governor in Oyo State. We will win all the senate seats and House of Reps seats, as well as, the House of Assembly.

“Adelabu cannot do it alone. I need your supports. Let us come together and work together. As from today, work has started. I am also promising you that the electorate will have the freedom to choose. We will show them the definition of true democracy. We shall tell them that people’s power is supreme. Come 2023, Adelabu of Accord Party will be sworn in as the governor of Oyo State”, he had boasted.

While the altercations are going on, the APC is trying to put its house in order to reconcile the aggrieved members and bring them back to the fold. This informed the inauguration of the Senator Olufemi Lanlehin-led Oyo State APC Reconciliation Committee which gave its report to the State Executive Committee last week.

According to him, while presenting his reconciliation efforts, “Despite members’ understandable anger, one good thing I took away was their commitment to remain within the party; in fact, they’ve only asked that the party takes note of their grouse and keeps faithfully to their recommendations.

Hon. Isaac Omodewu, State Chairman of the party, while also responding, appreciated the Committee for putting their all into the assignment, saying that: “Until we achieve electoral victory in the 2023 polls, your assignment has not ended. Even after, I’m sure you’ll still have one or two things to do, for the sake of the party”.

Among the recommendations made to ensure Folarin and the APC wallop PDP and Accord Party were: “the harmonisation of the Executive Committees from the ward to the state to accommodate all tendencies; constant engagement of all aspirants in party assignments beginning with their inclusion in campaign committees to showcase their recognition and a continued dialogue with all stakeholders to engender peace and harmony, among others.

The party is also savouring the excitement of having the impeached deputy governor, Engr. Raif Olaniyan in its fold, believing he will swell the ranks of the APC with his teeming supporters from Oke Ogun joining him in the party. With this the battle will be far from easy for any of parties in the 2023 elections

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...