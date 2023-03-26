Oyo 2027: Adelabu may return to APC from Accord

Having lost the gubernatorial election in the March 18 election in Oyo State, the candidate of the Accord party, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has hinted of his intention to return to his former party, All Progressives Congress, APC ahead 2027 elections. Noting that people were already expressing preference for him to re-contest in 2027, Adelabu in a letter to his Accord Party leaders and members, yesterday appealed to them to be calm pending when the decision would be announced on whether to remain in the Accord or go back to the APC dumped when he lost the primary election to Senator Teslim Folarin, who unfortunately lost the election to Gov. Seyi Makinde.

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in his appreciation letter personally signed and addressed to his supporters, said: “Regarding the way forward, I want to assure you that discussions will soon start among our leaders immediately after Ramadan on the modalities of managing our party, Accord and possibility of a return to APC. It’s not something to rush as it must be a calculated move with a joint agreement on the purpose and modalities of our return. One thing that must be clear with everyone is that it is only in unity that we can remain formidable. I implore our members not to rush into taking a decision on whether to remain in Accord or return to APC. Let’s exercise a little patience and wait for the overall decision of our leaders which I can assure you, will be in the interest of all,” he said.

He therefore appealed to his supporters in spite of some challenges the party had encountered, saying, “We must continue to remain as one in Unity and Progress as this is the only way our team will remain formidable. We all know that the result of the election is not a true reflection of the strength of our team. A lot happened towards the tail end of the election period leading to cracks in our team and quite a number of our members wavered and it’s quite unfortunate. It’s a known fact that betrayal, backstabbing and inconsistencies are part of politics and must continue to be assimilated and managed when they occurred. God knows best and will surely do his will in our lives at his appointed time. When the time comes, everything will work for our good” Folarin and Adelabu refused to align to work together after the former, controversially emerged as the candidate of the party. Adelabu who believed Folarin bulldozed his way into emerging the gubernatorial candidate, decided to pull out of the APC and joined Accord where he contested. Inability for the two to work together gave Makinde the upper hand to defeat the duo with wide margins. While Makinde scored a total of 563,756 votes, Folarin came second with 256,695 votes while Adelabu garnered 38,357 votes to come third.

