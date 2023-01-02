Oyo : 5 killed, 4 in critical condition as car rams into New Year party

Tragedy struck early yesterday in Akinmorin community in the Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State, when a drunk- en driver rammed his car into some New Year partying friends at top speed, killing five on the spot and injuring five others. The young man, who escaped from the scene after the incident, was said to be drunk as at the time of the incident.

Three of his friends who were in the car with him were however arrested by the police. Four of the injured victims according to an eye witness are in critical conditions.

According to the eyewitness, the victims were among the people holding a New Year open party at Baba Ode area of the community when the motorist drove to the area on top speed. He was said to be a friend to many of them as he often visited the place to recreate.

Report had it that some of the partying friends, who were shocked at his speed, confronted him for driving at such speed considering that it was night that residents were returning from church and mosques after the crossover service. The confrontation was said to have degenerated into an argument which infuriated the drunked young man.

“After intervention of some elders around, the young man entered his car reluctantly. Still angry at the confrontation, he vowed to spill blood. Then he started the car engine and zoomed into the dancing friends, knocking down over 10 people,” the eyewitness said.

Oyo State Police Command spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso (SP), who confirmed the incident said investigation has commenced into the matter, adding that updates would be provided accordingly.

