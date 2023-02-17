Oyo Accord Party senatorial candidate distributes free JAMB forms

The candidate of the Accord Party for the Oyo Central senatorial poll Faozey Oladotun has distributed free JAMB forms to 3,000 students in the area. According to him, it is his belief that education is the foundation for the future and must be taken seriously for a sustainable society. Aside from this, the move was to build upon the trajectory of equal education for all children irrespective of their background with the opinion that centered on building a solid foundation for the youths. He has been encouraging the younger minds with schemes such as financial grants, tech support and provision of educational resources and opportunities. The latest being the procurement of JAMB forms for 3,000 students in his senatorial district. The distribution of free forms, which commenced on February 6, has been met with positive remarks as parents of beneficiaries who are students/wards have been relieved of the burden of responsibility in this harsh economic condition.

