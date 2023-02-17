News

Oyo Accord Party senatorial candidate distributes free JAMB forms

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The candidate of the Accord Party for the Oyo Central senatorial poll Faozey Oladotun has distributed free JAMB forms to 3,000 students in the area. According to him, it is his belief that education is the foundation for the future and must be taken seriously for a sustainable society. Aside from this, the move was to build upon the trajectory of equal education for all children irrespective of their background with the opinion that centered on building a solid foundation for the youths. He has been encouraging the younger minds with schemes such as financial grants, tech support and provision of educational resources and opportunities. The latest being the procurement of JAMB forms for 3,000 students in his senatorial district. The distribution of free forms, which commenced on February 6, has been met with positive remarks as parents of beneficiaries who are students/wards have been relieved of the burden of responsibility in this harsh economic condition.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FEC approves N9.6bn refund to Plateau, Borno for interventions on FG’s road projects

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N9.6 billion as refund for Plateau and Borno states on previous interventions on federal government roads in their domains. The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, also approved the N3.7 billion for the construction of Senate Buildings in both Osun State University, Osogbo and […]
News Top Stories

Direct primaries: Why govs are scared –NASS members

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

• State Chief executives can’t buy delegates –Ogba • I don’t understand their anger –Opeyemi Bamidele • It’s for growth of democracy –Hon Onuigbo       As state governors continue to kick against the direct primaries approved for political parties in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill recently passed by the National Assembly, federal lawmakers […]
News

Osun Guber: PDP, APC trade words over alleged plan to influence tribunal’s judgement

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday engaged in a war of words over the alleged plot to influence the tribunal’s judgement on the Osun State governorship poll won by the latter. Recall that after the admission of the written addresses of all the parties involved in the matter, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica