Oyo agency uncovers N4.8bn contract fraud

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), yesterday, disclosed that some serving and retired civil servants of the State have been arrested in connection with fraudulent contract, awarded in 2018. The fraud, according to a statement signed by the agency’s Chairman, Justice Eni Esan (retired) and made available to New Telegraph through the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, was said to have been perpetrated by the individuals at the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA) and information about it concealed till the State’s antigraft agency discovered it.

The act, according to the statement, involved the payment of the sum of N4.8 billion to three private companies without delivering the project and the agency is now afterthe saidcompanies since the case was established and theofficersinvolvedarrested. The agency claimed it was after the said companies since the case has been established and the officers involved have been arrested for further investigation and prosecution by the State’s Attorney-General.

