News

Oyo anti-graft agency investigates 133 corruption cases – Esan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State Anti- Corruption Agency (OYACA) yesterday said it has so far received and investigated no fewer than 133 corruption cases since it was established by Governor Seyi Makinde. Speaking yesterday, the Chairman of the agency, Justice Eni Esan (rtd), said the agency has been able to achieve a lot in the discharge of its duties to fight corruption and curb corrupt practices in the state, adding that the 133 corruption cases were thoroughly investigated with some forwarded to the Attorney General of the state for prosecution while others are awaiting disciplinary actions.

 

Our Reporters


News

Fuel Scarcity: FCT residents groan as queues return

Posted on Author Susan Willie, Abuja

Motorists and commuters in the Federal Capital Territory yesterday groaned over the horrible experiences they have been subjected to following the resurgence of fuel scarcity prompting long queues at the fuel stations. A visit to some of the fuel stations around Berger Roundabout, Utako and Kubwa Expressway, showed that nearly all the stations had long […]
News

Lagos to offer free legal services to inmates

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Government has assured inmates in correctional centres of free legal representation during hearings of cases in the courts with a view to decongesting the prison and fast tracking justice system.   Director and Directorate of Citizens Rights, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Odusanya gave the assurance during her quarterly visit to Lagos Correctional Centers, Ikoyi on […]
News

Court nullifies APC guber primary in Taraba

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo and presided over by Justice Simon Amobeda, on Tuesday, has nullified the governorship primary election that produced Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha as the candidate of APC in the 2023 election. Justice Amobeda in his ruling in a case filed by one of the governorship aspirants, Chief David Sabo […]

