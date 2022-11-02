Oyo anti-graft agency investigates 133 corruption cases – Esan

The Oyo State Anti- Corruption Agency (OYACA) yesterday said it has so far received and investigated no fewer than 133 corruption cases since it was established by Governor Seyi Makinde. Speaking yesterday, the Chairman of the agency, Justice Eni Esan (rtd), said the agency has been able to achieve a lot in the discharge of its duties to fight corruption and curb corrupt practices in the state, adding that the 133 corruption cases were thoroughly investigated with some forwarded to the Attorney General of the state for prosecution while others are awaiting disciplinary actions.
