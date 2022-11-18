Metro & Crime

Oyo APC, Accord trade accusations over attack at Oke Ogun area

Following the alleged attack by some thugs sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State against the Accord Party gubernatorial candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu at Tede Town in the Oke Ogun area of the state, the APC has urged the police to investigate the allegation, claiming that its members were not involved.

Adelabu had early Friday alleged that his campaign team was attacked in the wee hours of Thursday where he had gone to campaign for votes ahead of the forthcoming elections. He pointed accusing fingers at his former party, APC, which offered him the platform to contest the same gubernatorial election in 2019.

But in a swift reaction, which was contained in a statement issued Friday and made available to journalists in Ibadan by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, the Oyo APC argued that: “The accusation from Adelabu was not only ridiculous but also reckless and regrettable as it has exposed the Accord candidate as the most celebrated clown in the current political dispensation as far as Oyo state is concerned.

“We have a good reason to doubt the claims of attacks by the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in view of his ceaseless exhibition of desperation to become an elected governor after he had wasted the princely opportunity which came his way in 2019.”

 

