Oyo APC accuses PDP of sponsoring protests to stop Tinubu’s rally

Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the state government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of instigating the protests in the state on Wednesday to stop its presidential candidate Bola Tinubu from campaigning in the statetoday. Publicity Secretary Olawale Sadare said: “Fuel and naira scarcity is the handiwork of some unpatriotic elements who want to frustrate the smooth conduct of the general election as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). “There are all indica tions that the pockets of protest being witnessed in some major parts of Ibadan were coordinated and sponsored by the PDP government with a view to frustrating the APC presidential rally.” He added: “Since it has been discovered that the scarcity situation was the brainchild of some antidemocratic forces, we have chosen not to play into their hands and we enjoin all well-meaning citizens of the country to reject all actions capable.
