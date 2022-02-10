News

Oyo APC crisis deepens as stakeholders reject Omodewu

..asChairman, Sports Minister, National Assembly members, others, vow to challenge imposition in court

The crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State took a turn for the worse yesterday as major stakeholders unanimously rejected Isaac Omodewu as chairman of the party in the state. Arising from a joint-meeting, leaders of the two major zones in the state – Ibadan Main City and Ibadan Outer City – made up of 11 of the 33 local government areas condemned the inauguration of Mr Isaac Omodewu as the state chairman, adding that the congress that produced him was flawed and had earlier been rejected by the National Caretaker Committee of the party.

The leaders of the two zones also known as the Progressives Foundation Forum, which has the largest voting population in the state, said it aligned with the other five zonal leaders which had come up with a harmonised list, which was submitted to the national secretariat of the party. Alhaji Abubakar Adejare Gbadamosi was chairman while other positions had also been agreed upon on zonal basis, during one of the several harmonisation meetings of the zonal leaders and other stakeholders in the party. The two zones with a voting strength of about 57 per cent are the most populous zones in Oyo State.

Earlier in the week, other major stakeholders of the party had also condemned the inauguration of Omodewu. In a statement signed by Senator Ayo Adeseun on behalf of the stakeholders which included Minister for Youths and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare and former Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, Senator Soji Akanbi, Senator Fatai Buhari representing Oyo North Senatorial District; Chief Adebayo Adelabu, gubernatorial candidate of the party in the 2019 election, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, Chairman of the Nigeria Lotteries Regulatory Commission, Professor Adeolu Akande, Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, among others. They stated that the inauguration of Omodewu is a threat to the party in Oyo State as the enthronement of a minority group on a majority cannot stand.

“It will only lead the party to electoral disaster in Oyo State,” they warned. The stakeholders said there was no congress on which Omodewu could be returned as state chairman, wondering the basis on which the National Secretariat could have issued Omodewu with a ’Certificate of Return.’ They vowed to use every legal means to return the party to majority of its members who overwhelmingly returned Alhaji Abubakar Adejare Gbadamosi as State Chairman of the party. “The details of what transpired on the purported State Congress of the party in Oyo State is an open book. At the stakeholders’ meeting held at the National Secretariat on November 4, 2021, the national secretary declared that the purported congress conducted on October 30 at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, ‘was held in error’ and without the knowledge nor approval of the national chairman of the party. “He apologised to members for the error, and the meeting resolved to complete the consensus election of a state chairman which had produced Alhaji Gbadamosi. The purported return of Omodewu is the climax of a reign of impunity which a tiny and minority section of the party in Oyo State in collaboration with outside forces had sought to impose on the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

 

Our Reporters

