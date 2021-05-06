Oyo APC factions bury differences, vow to dislodge PDP in 2023

The two main feuding factions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Ajimobi Legacy Forum and Unity Forum, have agreed to end the conflicts that plunged their party into the 2019 general election defeat, which culminated in the victory of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A communiqué issued at the end of a meeting between the factions held yesterday in Ibadan, disclosed that the leaders of both factions, drawn from all the 33 local government areas of Oyo State, had realised the need or peace, unity and progress of the party. In the communiqué signed by Chief Kunle Sanda, Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi, Prof. Adeolu Akande and Hon. Gbenga Ariba, Co-Chairmen and Co- Secretaries respectively, the leaders resolved to work as one within the APC, agreeing that all members of the party should collapse their meetings into one at all levels and work together for the peace, unity and progress of the party. The leaders commended the efforts of the wife of the former governor of Oyo State, Chief (Mrs) Florence Ajimobi and members of the two factions that led to the settlement of the differences between the groups.

