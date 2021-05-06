News

Oyo APC factions bury differences, vow to dislodge PDP in 2023

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The two main feuding factions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Ajimobi Legacy Forum and Unity Forum, have agreed to end the conflicts that plunged their party into the 2019 general election defeat, which culminated in the victory of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A communiqué issued at the end of a meeting between the factions held yesterday in Ibadan, disclosed that the leaders of both factions, drawn from all the 33 local government areas of Oyo State, had realised the need or peace, unity and progress of the party. In the communiqué signed by Chief Kunle Sanda, Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi, Prof. Adeolu Akande and Hon. Gbenga Ariba, Co-Chairmen and Co- Secretaries respectively, the leaders resolved to work as one within the APC, agreeing that all members of the party should collapse their meetings into one at all levels and work together for the peace, unity and progress of the party. The leaders commended the efforts of the wife of the former governor of Oyo State, Chief (Mrs) Florence Ajimobi and members of the two factions that led to the settlement of the differences between the groups.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze seeks implementation of child right law in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Enugu State chapter of pan- Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo had called on the state government to step up implementation of the child right law, which is already in place in the state. The apex Igbo group urged the government to effectively monitor its compliance and ensure prosecution of offenders. The call was made […]
News

Cross River distributes relief materials to fire victims

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Cross River Government on Thursday distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to affected traders of the Marian Market fire disaster of June 4. The items distributed were bags of rice, cement, zinc and mattresses, among others. Addressing the traders at the Calabar Municipal Council, Gov. Ben Ayade described the tragic incident as unfortunate, […]
News

Fukushima: Japan approves releasing wastewater into ocean

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan has approved a plan to release more than one million tonnes of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. The water will be treated and diluted so radiation levels are below those set for drinking water. But some locals, those in the fishing industry, as well as China and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica