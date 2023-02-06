Oyo APC Guber: Folarin reconciles with Akanbi, Balogun

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the March 11 Oyo State governorship poll Teslim Folarin has reconciled with Ridwan Akanbi and Kola Balogun. Sources privy to the separate reconciliation meetings between Folarin, Akanbi and Balogun disclosed that the APC chiefs had agreed to work together to ensure victory for the party in the general election. The sources disclosed that Folarin had a closed-door meeting with Akanbi in his Ibadan residence on Sunday. He had a similar meeting with Balogun on Wednesday in his residence. Meanwhile, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development Sunday Dare yesterday declared his support for Folarin on Omoluabi 87.7 FM.
Related Articles
ASUU Strike: Varsity education’s not at a standstill – APC
Seven months running the universities have been shut down due to the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) strike, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday said university education in the country was not on standstill. According to the APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, who said this, said state universities are running. Israel, who […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ACJA: EFCC, ICPC reject submission of case file to AGF
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC), Wednesday, rejected proposal in the ongoing amendment of Administration of Criminal justice Act (ACJA) to submit case file of a matter to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF). The Senate in the amendment of ACJA had proposed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Miami collapse: Remaining structure demolished over safety fears
The remaining section of a partially collapsed apartment block near Miami has been demolished over safety fears as a tropical storm approaches Florida. Explosive charges were used to bring down the last standing part of Champlain Towers South late on Sunday, reports the BBC. Part of the 12-storey block collapsed on 24 June. Twenty-four people […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)