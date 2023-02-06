Oyo APC Guber: Folarin reconciles with Akanbi, Balogun

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the March 11 Oyo State governorship poll Teslim Folarin has reconciled with Ridwan Akanbi and Kola Balogun. Sources privy to the separate reconciliation meetings between Folarin, Akanbi and Balogun disclosed that the APC chiefs had agreed to work together to ensure victory for the party in the general election. The sources disclosed that Folarin had a closed-door meeting with Akanbi in his Ibadan residence on Sunday. He had a similar meeting with Balogun on Wednesday in his residence. Meanwhile, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development Sunday Dare yesterday declared his support for Folarin on Omoluabi 87.7 FM.

