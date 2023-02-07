…Oyo APC postpones presidential rally over protest

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State chapter, yesterday, confirmed postponementof thepresidentialrally earlier scheduled to hold at theMapoHall, Ibadan, today due to the precarious mood of the country regarding scarcity of naira notes and fuel protests rocking the state. In a statement made available to journalists yesterday, the Oyo APC Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, said the decisionwastakenbytheGovernor Simon Lalong-led Presidential Campaign Council, in view of the moodof thenation. The Oyo State turn of the Tinubu/Shettima state-wide campaign rally had earlier been moved from January 9 to February7, and reports have it thatarrangementhadreached its crescendo when news filtered in from Abuja that the much-publicised event would not hold again as scheduled for today.

Sadare regretted the postponement, which he claimed became inevitable, “in view of the crisis occasioned by the fuel scarcity and Federal Government’s cashless policy implementation, as well as, local currency redesign.” His words: “We regret to announce the indefinite postponement of our presidential rally earlier slated for today. The decision was taken, apparently, in consideration to the prevailing challenges facing the people and the need to allowPresidentMuhammadu Buhari workaround thesituationandensurethatnormalcy returns, particularly as it concerns fuel and currency notes crisis.

“At Oyo APC, we were convinced that it was necessary not to go ahead with the event in order not to play into the hands of some anti-democratic forces who do not want the nation’s general election to go on as scheduled, because they feel the outcome of the poll, this time, would produce a new order capable of returning Nigeria to Nigerians “Although, a new date is yet to be announced, I can assure the general public that Oyo state will host Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in no time and it is going to be a huge success. However, we appeal for calm among the citizenry as we must not lose focus on doing all that is necessary to ensure the fruition of the dream to have Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria.”

