News Top Stories

Oyo APC reconciliation: Alao-Akala, Folarin, others preach unity ahead 2023

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

Former Oyo State governor and Chairman Reconciliation Committee, All Progressives Congress, Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala yesterday rallied party members in a reconciliation meeting held in Ibadan, declaring that the seat of power in the state was open for the APC to grab in 2023 if members embrace unity.

 

At the meeting held in his Bodija, Ibadan residence, Senator Teslim Folarin (Oyo Central) and other stakeholders, were in attendance, Alao- Akala said that he did not support any gubernatorial aspirant in the state, now that he was no longer interested in contesting gubernatorial seat any longer.

 

“I am for nobody. Nobody should attach me with any candidate because all politicians are free to come to me. We should not fight when we are not in office. If we fight while in office, we will know it is for appointments.

 

Everybody must  have a say from the ward to state level, but to do that, we must have a formidable party and to have a formidable party, we must all work.

 

”The most important thing is for the party to move forward. Fortunately for us we are in the opposition and those not in the opposition are not getting it right”, the Ogbomoso-born politician said.

 

Furthermore, he charged all members of the party to put aside their aspirations at the moment and build the party. Senator Folarin lauded the Alao-Akala Committee for its efforts because, according to him, “reconciling aggrieved party members is not easy.”

 

On the call by some members that the Chief Akin Oke led Executive Committee should be dissolved, Folarin said: “I have been in the party for a year: I don’t have a representative in the Exco.

 

Senator Buhari does not have a representative in his 13 local governments. I don’t even have a councillorship slot, but we have to put that aside.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo guber: Group decries rising incidence of violence

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A coalition of Edo professionals under the aegis of ‘Unuedo Renaissance (UR), yesterday expressed worry over the alarming rise in incidence of violence ahead of the September 19, gubernatorial election in the state, noting that voters in the state are not timid and will resist attempts by some politicians to subvert the will of the […]
News

APC: Obaseki holding aides hostage to curb ‘embarrassing resignations’

Posted on Author Mmuta BENIN

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday accused the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki of holding his aides and other government officials hostage in order to halt the wave of ‘embarrassing resignations’ of government functionaries from his administration.   It would be recalled that some Commissioners as well as the Chief of Staff to the Governor […]
News

Insecurity: Buhari meets govs, security chiefs

Posted on Author Reporter

  The President Muhammadu Buhari, is currently meeting some representatives of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and security chiefs inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting is in continuation of efforts aimed at tackling the deteriorating security situation in parts of the country. Buhari is joined at the Council Chamber venue of the meeting by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: