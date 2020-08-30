Oyo APC reconciliation: Alao-Akala, Folarin, others preach unity ahead 2023

Former Oyo State governor and Chairman Reconciliation Committee, All Progressives Congress, Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala yesterday rallied party members in a reconciliation meeting held in Ibadan, declaring that the seat of power in the state was open for the APC to grab in 2023 if members embrace unity.

At the meeting held in his Bodija, Ibadan residence, Senator Teslim Folarin (Oyo Central) and other stakeholders, were in attendance, Alao- Akala said that he did not support any gubernatorial aspirant in the state, now that he was no longer interested in contesting gubernatorial seat any longer.

“I am for nobody. Nobody should attach me with any candidate because all politicians are free to come to me. We should not fight when we are not in office. If we fight while in office, we will know it is for appointments.

Everybody must have a say from the ward to state level, but to do that, we must have a formidable party and to have a formidable party, we must all work.

”The most important thing is for the party to move forward. Fortunately for us we are in the opposition and those not in the opposition are not getting it right”, the Ogbomoso-born politician said.

Furthermore, he charged all members of the party to put aside their aspirations at the moment and build the party. Senator Folarin lauded the Alao-Akala Committee for its efforts because, according to him, “reconciling aggrieved party members is not easy.”

On the call by some members that the Chief Akin Oke led Executive Committee should be dissolved, Folarin said: “I have been in the party for a year: I don’t have a representative in the Exco.

Senator Buhari does not have a representative in his 13 local governments. I don’t even have a councillorship slot, but we have to put that aside.

