Oyo APC reconciliation: I never begged for leadership of our party – Alao-Akala

*Says Shittu, others are political neophytes

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao- Akala, who was saddled with the responsibility of reconciling aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the death on June 25 of his successor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has reacted to caustic comments of some people regarding the leadership role thrust on him, saying that leadership is commanded and not demanded.
Specifically referring to the comment of former Minister for Communications, Adebayo Shittu, that he does not have the qualities to make him an APC leader, or the requisite to chair the party’s reconciliation committee, the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor said he neither begged nor told anyone to allow him become the leader of the APC in Oyo State.
“Those purveying the news are political neophytes and non-starters. I have read and heard comments by some politicians about the leadership of the party, after the untimely death of former governor Abiola Ajimobi, and I am not ready to join issues with them because they lack the political experience and exposure to understand that people command leadership and not demand it.
“The purveyors of the rumour, to say the least, are political neophytes and non- starters. I have not told nor begged anybody that I want to lead the party. The leadership of the party would emerge naturally. Those people are just privileged because they joined the party before me, not because they know what leadership is all about,” the Ogbomosho-born politician said.
“By the special grace of God, I have been whatever I had prayed to be in this state. I have paid my dues as a politician of note. Those running their mouths on party leadership are non-starters. What is upper most in my mind now is to take the party out of the woods by making sure that peace and genuine reconciliation is achieved in the party ahead of future elections,” he added.
Shittu had had a boisterous political battle with late Ajimobi over the gubernatorial election in 2015, as well as, 2019 which he failed to achieve.
The face-off between the duo, coupled with differences among the various camps in the party cost it its loss to the incumbent PDP in the 2019 gubernatorial elections. Following the loss, Ajimobi then inaugurated the reconciliation committee headed by Alao-Akala.
Shortly after, Ajimobi tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequently died at the First Cardiologist Hospital, Lagos.

