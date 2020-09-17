Politics

Oyo APC stalwarts meet in Ibadan, strategise on unseating Makinde in 2023

Stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State Thursday gathered in Ibadan, the state capital, to settle all the crises in the party, with a view to reclaiming the state from Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.
The APC stakeholders, who urged their supporters and other members of the party to see themselves as one, insisted that the need to come together was necessary to unseat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.
The APC had lost the 2019 gubernatorial election to the PDP, but recently announced plans to unseat Makinde in 2023. At the meeting were Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Professor Adeolu Akande, a former Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, Senators Soji Akanbi and Ayo Adeseun and Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi, who chaired the meeting.
Others were: Chief Goke Oyetunji, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), Alhaji Fatal Ibikunle, Honourables Saheed Fijabi, Bosun Oladele and Sunbo Olugbemi.
Members of the APC in Oyo State were implored to resolve their differences and work for the unity of the party. All contentious issues that led to the crisis in the party were examined and addressed.
They were informed that the party will soon hold congresses to elect new executives in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The party will thereafter hold a convention latest by January 2021. The two groups that attended the meeting with the committee were directed to nominate three members each that will oversee the fresh registration of all members with the executive committee of the party,” the communique added.

