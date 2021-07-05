Politics

Oyo APC stronger together – Sunday Dare

*Says stakeholders meeting is a step in the right direction

Chief Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development has said that the Oyo APC Stakeholders meeting held in Ibadan today, July 5, 2021 has unified the party more and this will make the party stronger.

The minister, who attended the meeting at the Lafia Hotel in Ibadan, said the turnout of party faithful is a pointer to the fact that the people of Oyo State still hugely identify with the party and they believe that better days are coming in the state.

The critical stakeholders of the APC at the meeting today agreed to all work together to ensure peace and orderliness in every affair of the party.

Elaborating on this, the minister said the selflessness of the stakeholders is a testament that 2023 will be a triumphant year for the APC in the state.

“All hands are on deck for the success of our party. The stakeholders have shown selflessness by coming together for this meeting. Our major goal is now for the party to triumph and this we will all work together to achieve.

“This meeting is a step in the right direction, we are prepared for the Congress which will be free and fair and only the interest of the party will be considered,” he said.

Present at the Stakeholders meeting were H.E Otunba Adebayo  Alao Akala, Chairman of the party; Chief Akin Oke, former deputy governor; Otunba Moses Alake Adeyemo, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Chief Sharafadeen Alli, Alh Olalekan Alli, Hon. Saheed Akinade Fijabi amongst others

