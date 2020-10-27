Metro & Crime

Oyo: Armed men abduct LG chair, driver, demand N200m

Armed men have kidnapped the Chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Comrade Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke. Adeleke was abducted alongside his driver on Sunday evening on Okeho-Ado Awaye Road while on his way to Ibadan for a meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde, which was scheduled for yesterday morning. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi, said policemen had been combing the forests in the Oke Ogun area to rescue the chairman and his driver.

He said: “Information reaching me reveals that he was kidnapped on Ado Awaye-Iseyin Road. Efforts are being intensified to get him released and arrest the culprits.” Sources, however, told New Telegraph that the kidnappers were demanding N200 million to free the victims. Vigilantes from the area and neighboring local government areas and LCDAs have also been assisting the police in combing the forests in the area.

