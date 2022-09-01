News

Oyo asks LAUTECH ASUU to end strike

Author Sola Adeyemo

Oyo State acting Governor Bayo Lawal has saidtheongoingbythe Academic Staff Union of Uni- versities (ASUU) chapter of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, is unnecessary, urging the striking lecturers to return to work. He stated this yesterday while delivering a keynote address at a stakeholders’ consultative meeting on the 2023 budget in Ibadan.

Lawal said the state government was not in any way indebted to LAUTECH lecturers. “Therefore, they should discontinue their sympathy strike with the ASUU,” he said. According to him, the state government has fulfilled a recent agreement with LAUTECHtocall off the strike after N200 million was paid to the institution as a condition to call off the strike. Despite the school asking studentstoresumeacademic activities, the lecturers insisted on continuing the strike.

 

Our Reporters

