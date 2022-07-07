Oyo Assembly asks CJ to probe deputy gov

Twenty-three members of the Oyo State House of Assembly yesterday passed a motion directing the Chief Judge to appoint a seven-member panel to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct levelled against Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan. This came despite an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan restraining the Assembly from proceeding to remove Olaniyan. The motion jointly sponsored by Majority Leader Sanjo Adedoyin (Ogbomoso South) and Akintunde Olajide, representing Lagelu State constituency, directed that the panel should report back to the Assembly in three months. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on June 17, a correspondence/ petition titled: “Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct against Olaniyan” was read at the plenary.

In the petition, the 23 members accused the deputy governor of gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office and insubordination. While reading the motion, Adedoyin said the deputy governor had yet to respond to the allegations Ogundoyin said the issue was no more with the Assembly as it had been handed to the Chief Judge, Justice Muntar Abimbola. Ogundoyin said: “We have no say, whether Olaniyan is guilty or not. The issue will be determined by the seven members to be constituted by the Chief

