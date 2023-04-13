Oyo Assembly confirms Justice Yerima as substantive CJ

The Oyo State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed the appointment of Justice Iyabo Yerima as the substantive chief judge of the state following the retirement of her predecessor, Justice Munta Abimbola on January 13. Abimbola had attained the mandatory age of 65 in the judiciary and had served as chief judge for nine years.

Justice Yerima was sworn in on January 16 by Governor Seyi Makinde as acting chief judge following the retirement of the Saki-born legal luminary. The confirmation of the daughter of Chief Meredith Adisa Akinloye of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) at the plenary yesterday came following the recommendation of the House Commit- tee on Public Petitions and Judiciary which found her worthy of the office.

The Assembly, which was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Abiodun Fadeyi, confirmed her after some lawmakers extolled her virtues and pedigree. The Speaker, Debo Ogundo- yin, was absent at the plenary as he was preparing for the burial of his mother, Justina Ogundoyin, who recently died at 63.