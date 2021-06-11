Oyo Assembly passes vote of confidence in Makinde

Members of the Oyo State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed a vote of confidence in Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, as the governor delivered the annual state of the state address before the special plenary sitting of the lawmakers. The motion for a vote of confidence was raised by the Majority Leader, Honourable Sanjo Adedoyin, representing Ogbomoso South and seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Honourable Mohammed Abiodun Fadeyi.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that his administration has been engineering a modern Oyo State, adding that the government has been getting the results of good governance. He said: “It is a privilege to be with you honourable members on this second anniversary of the Oyo State Ninth Assembly. “I want to especially thank you for the opportunity to share with you and the good people of Oyo State, a report of our activities in the past year in this state of the state address.

