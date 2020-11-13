Oyo Assembly reinstates 13 suspended caretaker chairmen

The Oyo State House of Assembly yesterday reinstated suspended caretaker chairmen of 13 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) in the state. Their reinstatement was announced after presentation of a report by Olusegun Popoola, Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the House had on 3rd November, 2020 suspended the caretaker chairmen over failure to submit a comprehensive list of earth moving equipment in their councils as requested. Oyo State Forum of Caretaker Chairmen had in a letter to the Assembly appealed for pardon and reinstatement of the suspended caretaker chairmen.

The caretaker chairmen who had blamed the #EndSARS protest for their failure to submit the inventory of earth moving equipment tendered their unreserved apology. The report was subsequently submitted by the affected 13 council bosses as attested to in the House Committee report presented by Popoola. Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin said the request for the inventory was to ascertain condition of the equipment, saying several council roads required grading.

Ogundoyin said: “The House will not relent in its resolve to ensure good governance, defend democracy and also support efforts of the state governor to bring democratic dividends to the people. “Our decision was not to witch-hunt any local council or caretaker chairmen. We are determined to deliver good governance at all times and I want all government functionaries to have that in mind. “We are satisfied with the performance of Gov. Seyi Makinde.

We will be going on oversight functions to all the Local Governments and LCDAs soon to monitor their projects. “Let it be known today that the Oyo State House of Assembly will always stand on the side of the people. We shall not compromise on good governance.”

