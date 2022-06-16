News

Oyo Assembly slams 5 allegations on deputy gov, threatens impeachment

The Oyo State House of Assembly yesterday levelled five allegations against the state Deputy Governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 24 lawmakers signed the petition, which was read during plenary. In the petition entitled; “Petition and Notice of Allegations against the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan,” he was accused of gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office and official duties and insubordination. “This is in accordance with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended),” the petition reads in part.

NAN reports that the lawmakers who signed the petition include Fadeyi Muhammed (Ona Ara); Onaolapo Sanjo (Ogbomosho South); Babalola Olasunkanmi (Egbeda); Adebisi Yussuf (Ibadan South-West I); Okedoyin Julius (Saki West) and Adebayo Babajide (Ibadan North II). The others are Kehinde Olatunde (Akinyele II); Olajide Akintunde (Lagelu); Mustapha Akeem (Kajola); Popoola Ademola (Ibadan South-East II); Owolabi Olusola (Ibadan North-East II); Olagoke Olamide (Ibadan North-East I); Olayanji Kazeem (Irepo/Olorunsogo) and Ojedokun Peter (Ibarapa North). The remaining lawmakers include Gbadamosi Saminu (Saki East/ Atisbo); Mabaje Adekunle (Iddo); Oluwafowokanmi Oluwafemi (Ibadan South- West II); Akeem Adedibu (Iwajowa); Fatokun Ayo (Akinyele I); Rasak Ademola (Ibadan South-East I); Obadara Akeem (Ibadan North-West); Oyekunle Fola (Ibadan North I) and Adetunji Francis (Oluyole).

 

