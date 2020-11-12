News

Oyo assures Air Force of support to achieve set-objectives

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, yesterday declared that the state would support effort by the Nigerian Air Force to achieve its set objectives and expand its operations in the state. The governor, who stated this while receiving the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the state’s Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, added that the state had enjoyed a cordial relationship with the Nigerian Air Force.

Makinde said that government was already working on upgrading the infrastructure within and around Ibadan Airport to enhance Air Force’s operations. He said: “Yes, I brought in Honourable [Segun] Ogunwuyi, who is in charge of the Investment Agency for Oyo State. He is the one championing the effort to expand the airport, the runway and to also put a lot of infrastructure around the airport.

“We are talking about infrastructure to refuel aircraft. Right now, aircraft do not stay here overnight if they need to refuel, Overland (Airways), which has Ibadan as its base, doesn’t actually let its planes stay here overnight because it cannot refuel the planes. “So, once we carry out the project we have earmarked, I believe it will be a lot easier to accommodate whatever programme and whatever the Air Force wants to do around here.

“We are happy with the relationship between the state, the government and the people of Oyo State and the Nigerian Air Force. Since Group Captain Muhammed came here, he has been a gentleman and officer and has been quite fantastic.”

