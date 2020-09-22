Oyo begins oral interview for 7,000 teaching applicants

Oyo State government yesterday commenced oral interview exercise for some 7,000 applicants who scored 50 per cent and above in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted by the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

Chairman of TESCOM, Pastor Akinade Alamu, who briefed newsmen on the sidelines of the interview sessions, said that the successful candidateswouldreceivetheirletters before the end of November.

Alamu, who said the exercise started about seven months ago before the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state following an approval given by Governor Seyi Makinde to recruit teachers, added that teaching and non-teaching staff would be recruited into the service of the state.

He said: “When we complete the exercise for those we are interviewing today, they will resume work before the end of November. “I am delighted with today’s exercise.

We started about seven months ago when the governor gave the approval to recruit seven thousand teachers and about 3,000 nonteaching staff. People applied, uploaded their credentials and we conducted the test for 67,000 applicants.

“The results came out and 10 per cent of those people succeeded in scoring 50 per cent and above.

So, this is why we are starting the interview today of about 7,000 applicants, which include the physically challenged.

