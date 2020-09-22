News

Oyo begins oral interview for 7,000 teaching applicants

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Oyo State government yesterday commenced oral interview exercise for some 7,000 applicants who scored 50 per cent and above in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted by the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

 

Chairman of TESCOM, Pastor Akinade Alamu, who briefed newsmen on the sidelines of the interview sessions, said that the successful candidateswouldreceivetheirletters before the end of November.

Alamu, who said the exercise started about seven months ago before the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state following an approval given by Governor Seyi Makinde to recruit teachers, added that teaching and non-teaching staff would be recruited into the service of the state.

He said: “When we complete the exercise for those we are interviewing today, they will resume work before the end of November. “I am delighted with today’s exercise.

 

We started about seven months ago when the governor gave the approval to recruit seven thousand teachers and about 3,000 nonteaching staff. People applied, uploaded their credentials and we conducted the test for 67,000 applicants.

 

“The results came out and 10 per cent of those people succeeded in scoring 50 per cent and above.

So, this is why we are starting the interview today of about 7,000 applicants, which include the physically challenged.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

You proved to be competent, made us proud, Buhari tells AfDB President

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday told the newly elected President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, that he supported his re-election bid because he proved to be competent and made Nigerians proud in his first term. “I congratulate you on your second and final term in office. Congratulations on winning the election. Nothing […]
News

Wike to FG: Bring oil bunkerers to justice

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harc ourt

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stressed the need to bring oil bunkerers to justice in view of the role they play in sabotaging the efforts of the state government to eliminate oil bunkering.   The governor disclosed this yesterday when participants of Naval Warfare College Course Four visited him at the Government House, […]
News

Akwa Ibom government calls for inputs for 2021 budget

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Akwa Ibom government has requested for inputs from stakeholders and various interest groups in the preparation and planning of 2021 budget.     The is part of efforts by the government to ensure inclusiveness.   There are indications that the state’s 2021 budget will focus on mitigating the economic austerities caused by the coronavirus pandemic. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: