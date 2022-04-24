Oyo boxing board mourns Alaafin

Hon. Gbenga Opaleye, the Chairman Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) Oyo State Chapter, has described the passage of the late boxing enthusiast, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, as a great loss to the body and the boxing family in Nigeria.

Opaleye in a statement issued to commiserate with Alaafin incouncil recalled the promise made by the late respected monarch to provide incentives for the professional boxers in Oyo State as a way to motivate them for optimal performance when the executives of the NBBofC last visited his palace.

“Alaafin’s contributions to the development of boxing at both amateur and professional level are just too numerous to mention, and as such, I can’t begin to say this and this are what he had done for us in boxing,” Opaleye said.

“Baba was like a father figure for us in Nigerian boxing family hence we’re going to miss his fatherly advice and support and that is why I am describing his death as a monumental loss to the Oyo State boxing family and Nigeria as a whole.”

Opaleye however hinted that the executive of the NBBofC will meet at the national level to deliberate on how to better immortalize his name, with a national boxing program with view to make it an annual event.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...