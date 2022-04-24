Sports

Oyo boxing board mourns Alaafin

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Hon. Gbenga Opaleye, the Chairman Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) Oyo State Chapter, has described the passage of the late boxing enthusiast, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, as a great loss to the body and the boxing family in Nigeria.

 

Opaleye in a statement issued to commiserate with Alaafin incouncil recalled the promise made by the late respected monarch to provide incentives for the professional boxers in Oyo State as a way to motivate them for optimal performance when the executives of the NBBofC last visited his palace.

 

“Alaafin’s contributions to the development of boxing at both amateur and professional level are just too numerous to mention, and as such, I can’t begin to say this and this are what he had done for us in boxing,” Opaleye said.

 

“Baba was like a father figure for us in Nigerian boxing family hence we’re going to miss his fatherly advice and support and that is why I am describing his death as a monumental loss to the Oyo State boxing family and Nigeria as a whole.”

 

Opaleye however hinted that the executive of the NBBofC will meet at the national level to deliberate on how to better immortalize his name, with a national boxing program with view to make it an annual event.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: West Ham hold on to beat Palace

Posted on Author Reporter

  West Ham United survived a late fightback by Crystal Palace to start the new year with a narrow Premier League victory at Selhurst Park. The three points for David Moyes’ side moves them back up to fifth in the table above Tottenham Hotspur, who had claimed an added-time winner at Watford earlier on Saturday, […]
Sports

Sydney McLaughlin shatters 400m hurdles world record at US Olympic trials

Posted on Author Reporter

• 21-year-old is first woman to go under 52 seconds in event • Win sets up mouthwatering clash with Dalilah Muhammad Sydney McLaughlin finally outraced Dalilah Muhammad to earn victory, and the 400m hurdles world record, at the US Olympic trials on Sunday night. The 21-year-old’s time of 51.90 seconds shattered the record by 0.26 […]
Sports

Euro 2020: England squad hailed as ‘celebration of diversity, immigration’

Posted on Author Reporter

  England are set to compete in a historic Euro 2020 final on Sunday after a tournament where the squad has been hailed a “celebration of diversity”. More than half of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad have at least one parent or grandparent born outside of the UK, according to the Migration Museum. Out of the 11 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica