Oyo cancels monthly sanitation, restrictions

Oyo State government yesterday enjoined residents to ensure daily cleaning of their environments as sanitation exercise has now become an everyday activity. This, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr. Idowu Oyeleke, said in a statement, was to achieve a clean and green environment. Oyeleke admonished all residents on the need to clean their premises everyday, especially drainage channels and other open spaces to avert any outbreak of diseases and flooding.

The commissioner, who said the environmental sanitation, hitherto observed on every last Saturday of the month had stopped, said failure to comply with the new directives would attract sanctions against offenders. He said: “It would be noted that we shall begin to experience rainfall, hence the need to prepare ahead of time in order to avert avoidable floods and loss of properties. “It is imperative to implore residents of the state to take the daily sanitation exercise seriously, for a healthy environment is a function of wealthy society.”

Oyeleke implored residents to desist from acts that could lead to flooding, such as indiscriminate dumping of wastes into drainages, as it hindered the flow of water on its natural path. Reassuring residents of the commitment and determination to attaining a sustainable clean and green environment, the commissioner called on residents to key into the policy and desist from all forms of environmental impunity He emphasised that the period of sanitation should be used for cleaning the surroundings alone.

Residents, according to him, are expected to comply with the instructions like they are carrying out their civic responsibilities, so as to achieve a safe environment for all. He said: “The state government has suspended the exercise (monthly sanitation) and restrictions of vehicular and human movement have been suspended indefinitely. “However, the Environmental Task Force would be going around to ensure compliance and adherence to all the environmental laws and regulations of the state.”

