Oyo Chief Registrar, Badrudeen, dies at 53

Oyo State High Court of Justice Chief Registrar, Alhaja Fatimo Badrudeen, is dead. She was aged 53 years. Badrudeen, who was former Chief Magistrate, was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) yesterday morning where she gave up the ghost.

 

The late judicial officer was the first child of the late Senator Mukadam AbdulYekeen Adisa Adejare from Oyo town.

 

She was called to the Bar in 1993 and started her legal career in the Chambers of the late Alhaji R. A. Sarumi, before joining the lower Bench of Oyo State Judiciary as magistrate and later rose to become the Chief Magistrate (Administration). Sources said Badrudeen was one of the three people pencilled down for appointment as judges before her death.

 

The Secretary, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan branch, Mr. Yusuff Raimi, confirmed Badrudeen’s death.

 

The Public Relations Officer of the state judiciary, Mrs. Opeyemi Udoh, also confirmed the Chief Registrar’s death. She said: “It is true that the Chief Registrar died today. She was 53 years old.”

