Metro & Crime

Oyo Chief Registrar, Badrudeen, dies at 53

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Chief Registrar, Oyo State High Court of Justice, Alhaja Fatimo Badrudeen, is dead. She was aged 53 years.
New Telegraph’s checks revealed that the former Chief Magistrate and incumbent Chief Registrar was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) Monday morning and there she ended her journey.
The late judicial officer was the first child of late Sen. Mukadam AbdulYekeen Adisa Adejare from Oyo Town.
She was called to the Bar in 1993 and started her legal career in the Chambers of late Alhaji R. A. Sarumi, before joining the lower Bench of Oyo State Judiciary as magistrate and later rose to become Chief Magistrate (Administration).
Reports have it that the deceased was one of the three persons penciled down for appointment as judges before her death.
Confirming the death, Mr Yusuff Raimi, Secretary, Ibadan branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), said: “The death of the Chief Registrar is shocking. It happened early this morning. We are about going for her burial according to Muslim rites.”
Another member of the Bar and former Secretary, Mr Akeem Okelola, said: “We received the death of the CR early this morning with great surprise. We learnt she was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for urgent attention, but she ended her journey there. May Allah grant her soul Aljanah.”
The Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Judiciary, Mrs Opeyemi Udoh, also confirmed the Chief Registrar’s death to New Telegraph, saying: “It is true that the Chief Registrar died today. She was 53 years old.”

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Air strikes destroy B’Haram storage facility in Borno –Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Military said it destroyed a logistics storage facility operated by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), within the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis of Borno State. It said the destruction followed intensified air strikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), which form part of the ongoing military operation in the North East tagged, “Operation Lafiya Dole.” The Coordinator, […]
Metro & Crime

Two die as bus conveying pepper crashes into truck

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Two persons yesterday lost their lives when a commercial bus conveying pepper rammed into a truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.   The accident occurred near Christopher University while the bus was going to Lagos. A witness said the Mitsubishi Lancer bus with registration number AJW 465 A loaded with pepper rammed into a moving truck […]
Metro & Crime

Clerics, parents, police boost rape, child abuse –Advocate (2)

Posted on Author Reporter

The Secretary and Operations Manager Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN), Mr. Ebenezer Omejalile, suggests to JULIANA FRANCIS solutions to the rising cases of rape in Nigeria   There’s another trending case now. A pastor told a man that anyone who marries his daughter would become prosperous; he now decided to be sleeping […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: