Oyo Chief Registrar, Badrudeen, dies at 53

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Chief Registrar, Oyo State High Court of Justice, Alhaja Fatimo Badrudeen, is dead. She was aged 53 years.

New Telegraph’s checks revealed that the former Chief Magistrate and incumbent Chief Registrar was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) Monday morning and there she ended her journey.

The late judicial officer was the first child of late Sen. Mukadam AbdulYekeen Adisa Adejare from Oyo Town.

She was called to the Bar in 1993 and started her legal career in the Chambers of late Alhaji R. A. Sarumi, before joining the lower Bench of Oyo State Judiciary as magistrate and later rose to become Chief Magistrate (Administration).

Reports have it that the deceased was one of the three persons penciled down for appointment as judges before her death.

Confirming the death, Mr Yusuff Raimi, Secretary, Ibadan branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), said: “The death of the Chief Registrar is shocking. It happened early this morning. We are about going for her burial according to Muslim rites.”

Another member of the Bar and former Secretary, Mr Akeem Okelola, said: “We received the death of the CR early this morning with great surprise. We learnt she was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for urgent attention, but she ended her journey there. May Allah grant her soul Aljanah.”

The Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Judiciary, Mrs Opeyemi Udoh, also confirmed the Chief Registrar’s death to New Telegraph, saying: “It is true that the Chief Registrar died today. She was 53 years old.”

