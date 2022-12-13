Oyo CJ inaugurates electronic filing for magistrates’ courts

Oyo State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Munta Abimbola, yesterday inaugurated electronic filing (e-filing) of cases for Magistrates’ Courts in the state. Inaugurating the e-filing system in Ibadan, Abimbola said it is to fast-track the legal practitioners’ work and ensure efficient justice delivery.

“Everything now is computer-geared and court processes are the first things that will enhance easy access and quick dispensation of justice delivery. “Legal practitioners should utilise the opportunity and embrace the new system, with this, it is no longer necessary for lawyers to come physically to the registry.

“Also, this will make the work simple and cut the time involved in court processes, besides, most of the materials needed for it to work are already put in place,” he said. Abimbola emphasised that there would also be training for lawyers, especially those who are ICTcompliant to facilitate the use of the e-filing.

The Executive Director of Cinfores, a consultancy firm on information technology, Mr Ayodele Afeniforo, said the e-filing system would make the job easier for lawyers and also generate revenue

