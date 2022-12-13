News

Oyo CJ inaugurates electronic filing for magistrates’ courts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Oyo State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Munta Abimbola, yesterday inaugurated electronic filing (e-filing) of cases for Magistrates’ Courts in the state. Inaugurating the e-filing system in Ibadan, Abimbola said it is to fast-track the legal practitioners’ work and ensure efficient justice delivery.

 

“Everything now is computer-geared and court processes are the first things that will enhance easy access and quick dispensation of justice delivery. “Legal practitioners should utilise the opportunity and embrace the new system, with this, it is no longer necessary for lawyers to come physically to the registry.

“Also, this will make the work simple and cut the time involved in court processes, besides, most of the materials needed for it to work are already put in place,” he said. Abimbola emphasised that there would also be training for lawyers, especially those who are ICTcompliant to facilitate the use of the e-filing.

The Executive Director of Cinfores, a consultancy firm on information technology, Mr Ayodele Afeniforo, said the e-filing system would make the job easier for lawyers and also generate revenue

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Consumption of plant protein can elongate human lifespan

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A team of researchers in the United States (U.S) has found that older people who eat more plant protein tend to live longer lives. According to their paper published in ‘JAMA Internal Medicine,’ after their analysis of a database compiled by a team working on the National Institutes of Health-AARP Diet and Health Study, the […]
News

2023: Selling Jonathan as APC’s candidate’ll be difficult-Umahi

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi believes it will be difficult for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sell ex-President Goodluck Jonathan as its candidate for the 2023 presidential election. He said this yesterday when asked by newsmen at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to respond to the reports that Jonathan had defected from the Peoples Democratic […]
News Top Stories

DHQ: Intels-based operations working

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that the focus on intelligence-based operations across theatres, was yielding maximum effect, with the arrests of more criminal elements and their collaborators from hideouts. According to the DHQ, tremendous success was being recorded in the operations against suspected bandits in the North-West, and other ongoing military actions to deny […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica