Oyo commissioner commends author for inspiring Nigerians with Yoruba books

The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Rahman Abiodun Abddulraheem, has commended Mr. Olanrewaju Abayomi-Lagada, for inspiring Nigerian students with his books written in Yoruba Language. Speaking during the presentation of books written by the author that have been approved for use in schools in some states in the country, Abddulraheem commended Abayomi- Lagada for his creativity and foresight, which he said would help promote the Yoruba Language amongst the students. Some of the books pre-sented to the commissioner in his office in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital include: Awolowo Akikanju Asiwaju; Oba Adesoji Akinremi; and Akikanju Ooni Ile Ife.

Abddulraheem stressed that time has come to promote the Yoruba Language and culture among the Nigerian students, while urging the various state governments to embrace the books and approve them for use in their schools. “I’m impressed by your creativity and ability to research into the lives of these Yoruba heroes and for writing other books that would help the promotion of Yoruba Language,’’ he said, noting that: “I just want to encourage you not to relent in your efforts and I promise you that our government will give you all the needed support and approve the books for use in our schools,” he said.

Earlier, Abayomi-Lagada expressed appreciation to the state ministry of education for attending the launch of Awolowo Akikanju Asiwaju in Lagos State last year, and promised to continue to contribute his quota to the development of the Yoruba Language.

