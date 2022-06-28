Oyo community commended for donating land, school to govt

The people of Ojongbodu Community in Oyo Town, Oyo State have handed over a threeacre of land and donated a block of three classrooms to the state government as part of commitment to advance the course and delivery of qualitative education to their children of the state.

The land and classroom facilities were handed over to the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Rahman Abdul-Raheem, last week during the formal inauguration and handing over ceremony of Olodu Community High School, New Ojongbodu, Oyo by the Head of the community, Chief Olaniyi Adeoye, Adegboye III.

The Commissioner, however, commended the people of the community and the Baale for donating the land and school to the government to run and manage. The Olodu Community High School, which already has enrolled students into JS1 to JS3 classes, is located at the New Ojongbodu Layout, along Obananko Village, the ancestral home of the Ojongbodu people.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Zonal Inspector of Education, Mr. Adekunle Idowu, said: “The success of the project is a determined effort exhibited by all to fully exploit the potentials of the young citizenry of this community in the education sector.

“I agree with the late South African President, Nelson Mandela, who said that: Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world. Education allows us to better understand the world in which we live and that is why through education, we have become thoughtful about what happens around us. Education is the instrument to fight poverty, hooliganism, Boko Haram, terrorism, hunger and the likes.

“When you are well informed, you won’t be deformed. The Ojongbodu community has taken the right step at the right time. Chief Adegboye, you have shown the other communities that education is light and it is life. I hope they will emulate this memorable gesture.”

As part of the government’s efforts in the education sector, Adekunle added: “We raised the education sector budget to 20 per cent, which meets the UNESCO recommendation standard of 15- 20 per cent.

“In 2021, Oyo State moved from the 26th position to the 11th position in the WASSCE rating, and we are working assiduously to improve the rating to single digit in subsequent results.

“I encourage the Ojongbodu community to further assist the government by engaging some teachers through the Parent- Teacher Association (PTA) platform. The government cannot do everything alone, but we will not abandon you in the area of provision of furniture and stationeries, among others.

The government will be glad this facility is put to positive use.” In her remarks, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Margaret Taiwo, praised the Baale for conceiving the idea of donating the land and establishing the school, saying “many communities would have sold all their lands, including where roads should have passed.”

“But, with this gesture, Baba Baale Ojongbodu and the community have advanced the course of education in Oyo State and Nigeria at large. In the next three years, this school would have become very popular, bigger and advanced,” she said. On the donation of the threeacres of land and school building, Chief Adeoye told New Telegraph: “As large as this community of about four or five kilometres in radius is, there is no school, either nursery, primary or secondary.

This is why for a start, we have built this block of three classrooms with the principal’s office, toilets and a deep well that are being commissioned today and formally handed over to the state government to run and control.

The government has recruited teachers and brought in students that are already learning. With this, we have brought the education channel closer to the people, who hitherto had to trek or transport themselves long distances in order to have access to education. “We have just started. By September when it will be a year that we established the school, we would need more classrooms.

The Olodu Primary School will also take-off. We, therefore, call on the Oyo State government under the able leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde to give us more support in the area of infrastructural facilities. We conceived this school to later advance to a higher institution in some years to come.” The traditional ruler admonished the students against involvement in any form of social vices.

At the ceremony are the Local Inspector of Education, Mr. A. Lawal; the Head of Section, Planning, Research and Statistics Department, Mr. Debo Adeleke, who represented the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB); Principal, Mrs. Iyabo Makinde; Dr. Ayodele Adeoye (Chairman, Board of Trustees), Mr. Tosin Oyewale (member); Dr. Johnson Akinteye, (Head, Baptist Hospital Management Board), Hon. Femi Adetunji, as well as Heads of some compounds that make up Ojongbodu community, including the 111-year-old Tiijani Oladele, (Aareago of Ladindin Compound, Ojongbodu), Mr. Oseni Adebayo of Balogun’s Compound; Pa Moses Ojelabi of Jagun Ojongbodu; and Chief Musbau Olokede of Eesorun Compound, among others.

