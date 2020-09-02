Metro & Crime

Oyo community protests IBEDC's incessant power outage, outrageous bills

Tired of the incessant power outage and continued receipt of outrageous bills, residents of Apete and other communities in Ido Local Government Area of Ibadan in Oyo State Wednesday staged a peaceful protest against the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).
Representatives of the communities including: Adaba, Alakuta, Oloya Ajibode, Fanawole, Ariyibi Alapata, Akere, Yidi, Papa Olorunsogo, Araromi Adeosun Akufo, Waja, Jeje, Onigbodogi, Aiyegun Osaji, Idi Oro, Awotan and other communities were part of the protest which was held at the Awotan Junction.
Armed with placards, bearing different inscriptions which expressed their thought on the irregular supply of power to their areas, the protesters accused the management of the electricity firm of crippling their businesses and subjecting them to attacks by hoodlums, particularly in the night.
President, Awotan Community Landlords’ Association, Eng. Rasaq Fabayo, while speaking with journalists, said it was sad that over 50 communities in Apete area have been subjected to long hours of darkness by the IBDEC.
“They don’t give us light in the day, and at night when they give us, it is just two hours; at times less than 30 minutes. And at the end of the month they bring crazy bills.
“Because of this, most of the artisans, especially those who cannot afford to buy generators, have moved out of the community. The impact on the economic situation is negative because of the electricity situation.
“We have written several letters to the management of the IBEDC, and National Electricity Regulatory Company (NERC), but they are yet to reply us. This protest is a kind of warning protest to sensitize them on the plight of the residents of communities in Apete,” Fabayo said, adding that the feeder that supplied the area is not enough and the only solution to the problem was to get more feeders that will be enough to serve the transformers in Apete.

