Oyo conducts LG poll May 17

Elections into 33 Local Government Councils in Oyo State will hold on 17th May, 2021, Chairman of the state’s Independent Electoral Commission, Aare Isiaka Olagunju, has said. Olagunju, who released notification for the conduct of the election on Monday, promised that the elections would be free, fair, credible and transparent.

The notification reads: “Notice and time-table of 2021 elections into thirty three (33) local government councils in Oyo State on Saturday, 15th May, 2021 between 8:00a.m. and 3.00p.m. “In conclusion, stakeholders are hereby enjoined to give their support and cooperation to the Commission so as to organize and conduct free, fair, credible and transparent local government councils elections in Oyo State.”

