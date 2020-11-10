Metro & Crime

Oyo court orders lawyer to pay unremitted N1.8m rent to SC Justice

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Following his continued failure to render account of about N2mllion rent he collected on the property of a Supreme Court Justice (Olukayode Ariwoola), an Oyo State High Court has ordered an Ibadan-based lawyer, Olayinka  Adeniyi Okin, to pay to the Apex Court Justice a sum of N1, 805, 500 with 10 percent interest from the judgment date till the final payment.
In the suit marked I/1346/2020, filed by Musibau Adetunbi, dated October 30, 2020, the claimant/applicant sought an order of Justice Moshud Abass of the Ring Road High Court 2, Ibadan, Oyo State, “entering summary judgment in the sum of N1,805,500.00 against the defendant (Olayinka Adeniyi Okin) being indebtedness on rent due to the Claimant on his property situate at Akolade House, Olorunlogbon Street, Apete, Ibadan formerly under the management of the defendant”.
The defendant, who is a lawyer and engages in general law practice, as well as, property management, was commissioned by the Justice to manage the property sometime in 2015, “but did not remit any rent collected on the property, despite the fact that tenants were put in possession by the defendant who collected rent from these tenants”.
In a 23-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Justice Ariwoola himself, it was averred among others, that: “following the repeated demands made by the Claimant for account and remittance of the rent collected, the defendant forwarded an account which states that the money due to the Claimant as N2,895,000.
“The defendant remitted the sum of N600,000 to the Claimant and further deducted his commission (professional fee for the management of the property) which amounts to the sum of N289,500.00 leaving the balance due to the Claimant at N2,005,500.
“Following series of demand, the defendant on November 29, 2019  issued a cheque in the sum of N200,000, reducing the debt to the sum of N1,805,500. Although I believe the property generated more money than stated in the defendant’s letter of February 26, 2019; as receipts from the tenants in the building show more money than the amount presented by the defendant, but in good faith, I agree to the said sum while awaiting remittance of same by the defendant.
“When it became obvious that the defendant was not willing to pay me the money due from the management of my property, I then briefed my solicitors, Mr Musibau Adetunbi to recover the outstanding sum from the defendant,” the process read.
In his ruling, Justice Abass pronounced the summary judgment of “N1,805,500 in favour of the Claimant”, adding that the defendant was to pay “10 percent interest on the sum from today (Monday) till final payment”.
The claimant, however, did not ask for costs and none was granted by the court.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi/C’River crisis: Husband, wife murdered, five abducted

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Warlords have killed a 55-year-old man at Ekoli Edda community in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Okoroafor Ndukwe, and his wife, Paulina (49). Five persons from the area, Esther Ikwo, Elizabeth Ikwo, Chinechere Nnachi, Ogbonna Aku and Sunday Ogbuu Ama, were abducted by warlords who invaded the area. The warlords also […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC nabs two ladies for attempting to smuggle hard drugs to detainees

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tuesday arrested two ladies, Jumoke Ayodele and Opeoluwa Temitayo, for an alleged attempt to smuggle substances believed to be hard drugs to suspects in the custody of the zonal office.     The substance, according to a medical officer with the Commission, is […]
Metro & Crime

Assailants kill graduate of OffaPoly in Osun

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

Armed men have killed a graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, Kegbeyale Afeez, at Erin-Osun in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State.   The deceased, according to investigation, graduated from Offa and did his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Bauchi State in 2018.     It was learnt that Afeez […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: