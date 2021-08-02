Oyo: Court remands man, 60, over alleged rape of 14-year-old girl

A Chief Magistrate’s court sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Monday, remanded a 60-year-old man, Basiru Ajadi, at the Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo Town over an allegation that he raped a 14-year-old girl.

Basiru, a resident of Aba Alade area, Olorunsogo, Ibadan, was charged with a one-count offence of having unlawful carnal knowledge of a minor.

After his offence was read to him, Mr S.H. Adebisi, the Chief Magistrate, however, refused to take the plea of the defendant due to lack of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

He therefore remanded Basiru at the Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo town, pending the advice of the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

According to the Prosecutor, Inspector Gbemisola Adedeji, the defendant, “on July 28, at about 7pm, allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old girl”.

Adedeji said the victim, a neighbour’s child, was lured by Basiru who allegedly raped her “contrary to Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Right Law 2006”.

The magistrate thereafter adjourned the case to August 30, for mention.

