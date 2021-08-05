News Top Stories

Oyo court restrains DSS, AGF from arresting, freezing Igboho’s bank accounts

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, yesterday restrained the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), or any of their agents, privies and any others howsoevercalled from “killing arresting, intimidating, harassing and freezing the bank accounts of the Yoruba nation agitator,Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho. Igboho is currently facing trial at the Court of Appeal in Cotonou, Benin Republic over alleged immigration offence following his arrest on the plane en route to Germany with his wife, Ropo, a German citizen who has been released.

The ex-parte application filed and argued before Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Ring Road High Court 7 yesterday by Igboho’s counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), pre-empted release of his client and plans to subsequently arrest him by the DSS at the borders of Niger Republic.

It was against the DSS and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation as respondents After the application was moved and prayed, Justice Akintola in his ruling granting it, said: “I hereby grant the order of injunction restraining the respondents, their agents, privies, and/or associates in other security forces and/or anybody acting on their behalf and/or instructions from killing, arresting, detaining, molesting, harassing, and/or in any way interfere with the applicant’s fundamental rights to life, personal liberty, freedom of movement and peaceful enjoyment of his property without fear of invasion of his house by the respondents and their agents pending the hearing of the applicant’s originating motion.”

The judge also granted: “An order restraining the respondents, their agents, privies and/or associates in other security forces and/or anybody acting on their behalf and/or instructions from blocking the accounts of the applicant in any bank and/or placing post no debit thereon and directing them to lift same where they had so acted pending the hearing of the applicant’s originating summon.”

The motion, developed from the originating summons earlier filed, seeking N500 billion damages for the invasion of Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on July 1. Twelve persons were whisked away from the residence while two persons were killed in the night raid. In his response, Alliyu expressed confidence that the AGF will not disobey the court order, stressing that “it was given directly against his office”

Our Reporters

