Oyo CP to politicians: Stop illegal gatherings, campaigns before INEC’s stipulated time

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Adebowale Williams, has warned residents against illegal political gathering before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s stipulated time to do so, failure which would attract arrests.

In a press statement issued and signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, the police boss wrote, “The State Police Command wishes to categorically advise members of the public and politicians against the conduct of any political processions or rallies till the official commencement of the designated and approved period for political campaigns by INEC in the interest of public order and safety.

A copy of the statement made available to Saturday Telegraph in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, further reads: “In consonance with the regulations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) concerning pre-electioneering activities towards the forthcoming 2023 General Elections, the Oyo State Police Command wishes to categorically advice members of the public against the conduct of any political processions or rallies till the official commencement of the designated and approved period for political campaigns by INEC in the interest of public order and safety.

“In furtherance of the above and guided by Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), where every citizen is entitled to assemble freely and associate with persons with the same interest and values, the command is also obligated to ensure that the provisions of Section 45 stands where the rights of other citizens must be protected in the interest of public order and morality. “Lastly, the good people of the State are advised to go about their lawful business without fear of molestation and harassment as the Command continues to monitor activities within the State.’’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...