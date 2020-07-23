News

Oyo CP warns officers against brutality, disregard for rule of law

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Joe Enwonwu, has warned his men against the notorious practice of brutality and disregard for rule of law, as well as wanton breach of fundamental human rights of the civilians they were being paid to protect. The police boss said this on Tuesday at the Agodi Area Command, Idi Ape, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, where he addressed his officers and men following inauguration of six police patrol vehicles donated to the Command by Ambassador Dr. Amos Olaniyan, the Chief Executive Officer of the Crime Alert Security Outfit (a privately-driven security outfit).

Enwonwu urged his officers and men to “strive always to display a dignified level of discipline and professionalism in the discharge of your duties to the citizens.” He went on: “There is no more room for police brutality. That era is gone. We have to respect the fundamental human rights of the members of the public that we are being paid to serve.

“In essence, I am saying that there must not be incivility from us to the members of the public. I want to see a demonstration of civility as it obtains in the Western world where a police officer will treat a suspect so nicely in spite of being led to the prison. Such an accused will feel so humbled that he will think deeply and desist from any criminal act that led him to jail. “This is the era of democracy; era of rule of law; era of constitutionalism, and the era of due process. We should give them quality service and respect for human right. The gesture of Ambassador Olaniyan of Crime Alert is very commendable. It is overwhelming as he is always ready to rise to security matters in this state by supporting the police.”

