Oyo crt jails LAUTECH student over love fraud

…as Ogun crt remands socialite over N35m biz fraud

An Oyo State High Court Monday sentenced a student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oluwatoyin Henry, to six months imprisonment for duping a love bird of $1,200 while presenting himself as a United States of America citizen.

 

Oluwatoyin was prosecuted and his conviction secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, as Justice Sherifat Adeyemi convicted him based on one-count offence of obtaining by false pretence.

 

The charge read: “That you Oluwatoyin Henry sometimes in 2019, at Ogbomosho, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of One Thousand Two Hundred United States of America Dollars (USD$1,200) from one Betty Mosley, when you falsely represented to him that you are a citizen of United States of America by name Amanda, who is in love with him which representations you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence”.

 

The convict, who claimed to be a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, “pleaded guilty to the amended charge after a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution. Based on his plea, he was convicted and sentenced to six months in prison.

And in a related development, the anti-graft body also Monday arraigned before Justice Abiodun Akinyemi of the Ogun State High Court 4, Abeokuta, one Mary Maisirat Akerele on a five-count charge bordering on stealing to the tune of  N35,520,000.

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the charge was read to her and her Counsel, H. A Omikunle made an oral application for his client’s bail.

 

However, Shamsuddeen Bashir, counsel to EFCC, opposed the application due to the defendant’s failure to keep the terms of the administrative bail earlier granted her.

Justice Akinyemi therefore adjourned the case till March 4 for determination of the bail application and ordered her remand in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ibara, Abeokuta.

 

