Oyo declares PDP Chairmen winners of 32 LGs

…reschedules Ido poll till May 26

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) Sunday declared all the 32 candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winners of the just – concluded local government election in the 33 local government areas in the state.

The election took place in the 33 local government areas in the state on Saturday, but the election of the Ido local government area was cancelled due to omission of its logo on the ballot paper.

OYSIEC Chairman, Isiaka Olaganju, however, said that Ido Local Government election has been rescheduled to May 26, 2021 instead of for Sunday which it had earlier been rescheduled.

The rescheduling, the Commission said, was due to the inadvertent omission of Zenith Labour Party’s logo on the ballot papers in the election held on Saturday.

Olagunju further added that the Commision has suspended Saturday’s election at the Ibarapa East, Ward 5 and Ward 7, Polling Unit 3 indefinitely over cases of violence.