Oyo deputy gov felicitates with Muslims

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, has felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state and Nigeria at large, on commemoration and observance of this year’s Mawlud Nabbiy celebration.

 

In his Mawlud Nabbiy felicitation message, the deputy governor admonished the Muslim Ummah to emulate good examples and virtues of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), especially his holy teachings that centre on love, peace, unity, generosity and peaceful coexistence, among others.

 

Olaniyan said: “The holy and glorious birth cum exemplary life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) remains a great lesson to us all,” while extolling the Prophet as noble one, who was born as an orphan, with no father, and his mother also died some months after his birth.

 

He emphasised that Prophet Muhammad passed through very difficult stages in life, but he lived a fulfilled and successful life.

 

Olaniyan admonished them to emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad and that they should see reason his birth’s commemoration is important

