News

Oyo deputy gov loses suit to stop removal

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Justice Ladiran Akintola of an Oyo State High Court 7, Ring Road, Ibadan, yesterday refused to grant the prayers of Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan to restrain the House of Assembly from proceeding to sack him based on allegations of gross misconduct. The Assembly had initiated a process to remove the deputy governor. The court declared that the procedure taken before Olaniyan approached the court were in order and complied with the provisions of Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Judge therefore said that he found no merit in the reliefs sought in the Originating Summons filed by Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN) on behalf of the claimant while upholding the objection of the defendants represented by Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN) that the Assembly had not violated any of the constitutional provisions. Akintola while delivering his judgment yesterday, insisted that the House of Assembly has not breached the provisionsof theconstitution on the removal of a governor or deputy governor.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: It seems Buhari doesn’t care about Nigerians – Catholic bishop

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna diocese, Mathew Ndago-Manoso, says with the rising insecurity in the country, it appears President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t care about citizens. Speaking during the one-year remembrance service for Mike Nnadi, a seminarian, who was murdered by gunmen after spending three weeks in captivity, Ndago-Manso said Nigerians do not know if Buhari is […]
News

Ibadan hosts first-ever Progressive Youth Festival

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The much talked about Progressives Youth Festival took place on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Ibadan at Liberty Stadium. The event was the first ever political event organised solely by young people and for young people, and the atmosphere at the stadium was electrifying.   Youths gathered from far and wide in the South West […]
News

Presidency: ABC Nwosu backs Peter Obi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Elder statesman, Prof ABC Nwosu, is backing ex-Anambra State Governor Peter Obi to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.   The former Minister of Health said while addressing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) in Abuja Obi, not minding his wealth, fame and influence, has continued to maintain, unpretentiously, a humble lifestyle. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica