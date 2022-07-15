Oyo deputy gov loses suit to stop removal

Justice Ladiran Akintola of an Oyo State High Court 7, Ring Road, Ibadan, yesterday refused to grant the prayers of Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan to restrain the House of Assembly from proceeding to sack him based on allegations of gross misconduct. The Assembly had initiated a process to remove the deputy governor. The court declared that the procedure taken before Olaniyan approached the court were in order and complied with the provisions of Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Judge therefore said that he found no merit in the reliefs sought in the Originating Summons filed by Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN) on behalf of the claimant while upholding the objection of the defendants represented by Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN) that the Assembly had not violated any of the constitutional provisions. Akintola while delivering his judgment yesterday, insisted that the House of Assembly has not breached the provisionsof theconstitution on the removal of a governor or deputy governor.

