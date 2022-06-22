Oyo deputy gov, Olaniyan, resumes at new office

Following his displacement from the Agodi Government Office Secretariat due to the frosty relationship between him and his boss, Seyi Makinde, the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, yesterday resumed at his new office at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Agodi, Ibadan. Since the incumbent Chairman of the Housing Corporation, Chief Bayo Lawal, has been announced as the running mate to the governor in the 2023 election; and the deputy governor had dumped the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressive Congress (APC), his office had to be relocated out of the Government Secretariat. The House of Assembly also last week wrote a notice of impeachable allegations against the deputy governor, alleging him of committing five different infractions. The notice was signed by 23 members of the House. He is expected to respond to the allegations within a week. The relocation notice was contained in a twoparagraph letter issued and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun.
